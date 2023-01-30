Alfa ICA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore, down 39.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfa ICA (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore in December 2022 down 39.54% from Rs. 23.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 16.91% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
Alfa ICA EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2021.
|Alfa ICA shares closed at 43.80 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.
|Alfa ICA (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.14
|17.87
|23.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.14
|17.87
|23.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.14
|11.66
|15.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.59
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.37
|4.54
|6.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.87
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.88
|1.10
|Interest
|0.37
|0.42
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.47
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.50
|0.47
|0.73
|Tax
|0.13
|0.12
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|0.35
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|0.35
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|4.04
|4.04
|4.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|0.87
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|0.87
|1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|0.87
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|0.87
|1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited