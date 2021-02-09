Alfa ICA Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.68 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 14.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 15.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 down 10.28% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

Alfa ICA EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2019.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 22.40 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months