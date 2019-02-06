Alfa ICA Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore in December 2018 down 9.19% from Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 34.71% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2018 up 12.66% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

Alfa ICA EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

Alfa ICA shares closed at 31.50 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)