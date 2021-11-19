Alexander Stamp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 296.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in September 2021 up 296.62% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 3477.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Alexander Stamp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 23.40 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 82.39% over the last 12 months.