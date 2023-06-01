Alexander Stamp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 63.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 63.49% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 109.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 118.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Alexander Stamp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 17.18 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.75% over the last 12 months.