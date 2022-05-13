Alexander Stamp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 473.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 20.95 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 31.76% over the last 12 months.