 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alexander Stamp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alexander Stamps And Coin are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 473.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 20.95 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 31.76% over the last 12 months.

Alexander Stamps And Coin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 0.07 0.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.42 0.07 0.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.35 1.59 0.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.08 -1.55 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.09 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.08 0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.08 0.04
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.08 0.04
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.08 0.04
Tax -0.02 -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.08 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.08 0.03
Equity Share Capital 9.31 9.31 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.01 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alexander Stamp #Alexander Stamps And Coin #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: May 13, 2022 12:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.