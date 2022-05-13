Alexander Stamp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alexander Stamps And Coin are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 27.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 473.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Alexander Stamp shares closed at 20.95 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 31.76% over the last 12 months.
|Alexander Stamps And Coin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.07
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.07
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.35
|1.59
|0.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.08
|-1.55
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.08
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.08
|0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.08
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|-0.08
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.08
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.08
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|9.31
|9.31
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.01
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes