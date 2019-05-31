Alexander Stamp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 96.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 90.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 14.11 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.