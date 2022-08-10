Alexander Stamp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 41.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 41.11% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 86.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Alexander Stamp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 16.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months.