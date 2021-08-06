Alexander Stamp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 305.97% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Alexander Stamp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Alexander Stamp shares closed at 22.95 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)