Alexander Stamp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 84.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 85.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.