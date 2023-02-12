English
    Alexander Stamp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 84.86% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alexander Stamps And Coin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 84.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 85.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Alexander Stamps And Coin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.110.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.110.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.061.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.03-1.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.08
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.08
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.02-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.02-0.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.02-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.02-0.08
    Equity Share Capital9.319.319.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.02-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
