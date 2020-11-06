Alembic Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 30.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in September 2020 down 30.13% from Rs. 23.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2020 down 90.98% from Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2020 down 85.52% from Rs. 35.21 crore in September 2019.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2019.

Alembic shares closed at 91.45 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 87.40% returns over the last 6 months and 82.17% over the last 12 months.