Alembic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore, up 151.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore in March 2021 up 151.23% from Rs. 11.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2021 down 93.45% from Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2021 down 90.11% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2020.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2020.

Alembic shares closed at 133.40 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.82% returns over the last 6 months and 177.34% over the last 12 months.