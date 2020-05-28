Alembic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore in March 2020 down 55.13% from Rs. 25.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2020 up 1293.47% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2020 up 896.48% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2019.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2019.

Alembic shares closed at 51.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and 17.45% over the last 12 months.