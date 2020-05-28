Alembic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, down 55.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore in March 2020 down 55.13% from Rs. 25.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.46 crore in March 2020 up 1293.47% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2020 up 896.48% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2019.
Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2019.
Alembic shares closed at 51.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and 17.45% over the last 12 months.
|Alembic
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.36
|12.69
|25.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.36
|12.69
|25.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.40
|1.47
|12.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.94
|2.08
|-2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.50
|5.22
|5.02
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.93
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.09
|4.03
|7.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-1.04
|2.63
|Other Income
|57.29
|2.08
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.70
|1.04
|4.97
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.62
|0.97
|4.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.62
|0.97
|4.91
|Tax
|0.16
|0.01
|0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|55.46
|0.96
|3.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|55.46
|0.96
|3.98
|Equity Share Capital
|51.36
|51.36
|51.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|0.04
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|2.16
|0.04
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|0.04
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|2.16
|0.04
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:35 am