Alembic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore, down 41.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore in June 2019 down 41.53% from Rs. 44.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019 down 70.91% from Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2019 down 64.29% from Rs. 9.55 crore in June 2018.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2018.

Alembic shares closed at 41.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.