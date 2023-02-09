Alembic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore, up 58.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore in December 2022 up 58.78% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2022 up 164.76% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 up 134.81% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.