Alembic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore, up 31.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.60 crore in December 2021 up 31.23% from Rs. 14.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021 down 12.27% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021 down 20.37% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2020.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2020.

Alembic shares closed at 96.60 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -4.26% over the last 12 months.