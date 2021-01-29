Alembic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore in December 2020 up 11.72% from Rs. 12.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2020 up 368.46% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2020 up 231.47% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2019.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Alembic shares closed at 94.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and 63.37% over the last 12 months.