Alembic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.31 crore in December 2018 down 18.78% from Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2018 down 41.73% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2018 down 44% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2017.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2017.

Alembic shares closed at 41.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and -34.21% over the last 12 months.