Alembic Pharma Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,400.01 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,400.01 crore in September 2020 up 23.36% from Rs. 1,134.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 348.30 crore in September 2020 up 29.63% from Rs. 268.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.99 crore in September 2020 up 27.14% from Rs. 361.01 crore in September 2019.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 18.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.25 in September 2019.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 973.75 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.14% returns over the last 6 months and 80.32% over the last 12 months.