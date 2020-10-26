Alembic Pharma Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,400.01 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,400.01 crore in September 2020 up 23.36% from Rs. 1,134.90 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 348.30 crore in September 2020 up 29.63% from Rs. 268.69 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.99 crore in September 2020 up 27.14% from Rs. 361.01 crore in September 2019.
Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 18.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.25 in September 2019.
Alembic Pharma shares closed at 973.75 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.14% returns over the last 6 months and 80.32% over the last 12 months.
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,400.01
|1,258.43
|1,134.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,400.01
|1,258.43
|1,134.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|322.66
|256.93
|239.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.72
|47.99
|78.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-63.82
|37.85
|-40.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|250.36
|249.37
|201.79
|Depreciation
|36.71
|35.84
|32.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|348.94
|242.94
|295.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|419.44
|387.51
|328.22
|Other Income
|2.84
|0.16
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|422.28
|387.67
|328.50
|Interest
|2.33
|6.09
|6.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|419.95
|381.58
|321.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|419.95
|381.58
|321.87
|Tax
|71.65
|62.94
|53.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|348.30
|318.64
|268.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|348.30
|318.64
|268.69
|Equity Share Capital
|39.31
|37.70
|37.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.02
|16.90
|14.25
|Diluted EPS
|18.02
|16.90
|14.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.02
|16.90
|14.25
|Diluted EPS
|18.02
|16.90
|14.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
