Alembic Pharma Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,095.43 crore, up 43.76% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,095.43 crore in September 2018 up 43.76% from Rs. 762.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.06 crore in September 2018 up 105.62% from Rs. 122.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.06 crore in September 2018 up 90.5% from Rs. 184.28 crore in September 2017.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 13.32 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.48 in September 2017.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 607.95 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.42% returns over the last 6 months and 21.30% over the last 12 months.