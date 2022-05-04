 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,304.32 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,304.32 crore in March 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 1,157.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.37 crore in March 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 231.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.90 crore in March 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 325.02 crore in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.76 in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 786.80 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,304.32 1,232.83 1,157.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,304.32 1,232.83 1,157.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 304.05 273.64 270.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 95.63 68.30 71.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.19 29.23 -39.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 246.58 253.22 212.01
Depreciation 45.95 45.34 41.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 388.95 325.69 322.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 245.36 237.41 279.15
Other Income 11.59 1.42 4.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.95 238.83 283.18
Interest 5.92 4.31 2.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 251.03 234.52 281.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 251.03 234.52 281.04
Tax -0.34 40.94 49.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 251.37 193.58 231.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 251.37 193.58 231.11
Equity Share Capital 39.31 39.31 39.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.79 9.85 11.76
Diluted EPS 12.79 9.85 11.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.79 9.85 11.76
Diluted EPS 12.79 9.85 11.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 10:02 am
