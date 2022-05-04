Alembic Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,304.32 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,304.32 crore in March 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 1,157.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.37 crore in March 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 231.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.90 crore in March 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 325.02 crore in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.76 in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 786.80 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)