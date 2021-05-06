Alembic Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.24 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.24 crore in March 2021 up 10.36% from Rs. 1,048.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.11 crore in March 2021 down 26.47% from Rs. 314.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.02 crore in March 2021 down 23.93% from Rs. 427.27 crore in March 2020.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.67 in March 2020.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 955.80 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.