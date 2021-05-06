MARKET NEWS

Alembic Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.24 crore, up 10.36% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.24 crore in March 2021 up 10.36% from Rs. 1,048.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.11 crore in March 2021 down 26.47% from Rs. 314.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.02 crore in March 2021 down 23.93% from Rs. 427.27 crore in March 2020.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.67 in March 2020.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 955.80 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,157.241,235.771,048.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,157.241,235.771,048.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials270.57325.55273.30
Purchase of Traded Goods71.0074.6154.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.73-91.43-78.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost212.01236.53204.47
Depreciation41.8438.2136.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses322.40318.76299.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.15333.54259.91
Other Income4.032.71131.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.18336.25390.92
Interest2.142.216.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.04334.04383.95
Exceptional Items-----10.00
P/L Before Tax281.04334.04373.95
Tax49.9356.6959.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities231.11277.35314.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period231.11277.35314.30
Equity Share Capital39.3139.3137.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.7614.1116.67
Diluted EPS11.7614.1116.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.7614.1116.67
Diluted EPS11.7614.1116.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2021 12:31 pm

