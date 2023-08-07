Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,332.27 crore, up 14.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,332.27 crore in June 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 1,160.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.53 crore in June 2023 up 34.6% from Rs. 72.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.57 crore in June 2023 up 39.54% from Rs. 127.25 crore in June 2022.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 780.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.02% over the last 12 months.