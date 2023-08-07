English
    Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,332.27 crore, up 14.82% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,332.27 crore in June 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 1,160.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.53 crore in June 2023 up 34.6% from Rs. 72.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.57 crore in June 2023 up 39.54% from Rs. 127.25 crore in June 2022.

    Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2022.

    Alembic Pharma shares closed at 780.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.02% over the last 12 months.

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,332.271,307.121,160.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,332.271,307.121,160.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials334.19313.34258.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.9575.9890.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.2044.0331.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.47297.40259.07
    Depreciation65.7573.5446.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses422.13407.19394.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.9895.6480.54
    Other Income11.841.960.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.8297.6081.16
    Interest14.2913.598.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.5384.0172.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.5384.0172.46
    Tax---46.53--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.53130.5472.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.53130.5472.46
    Equity Share Capital39.3139.3139.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.966.643.69
    Diluted EPS4.966.643.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.966.643.69
    Diluted EPS4.966.643.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

