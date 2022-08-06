Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.33 crore, down 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.33 crore in June 2022 down 8.61% from Rs. 1,269.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.46 crore in June 2022 down 62.4% from Rs. 192.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.25 crore in June 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 278.71 crore in June 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.80 in June 2021.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 702.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.97% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.