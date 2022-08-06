 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.33 crore, down 8.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.33 crore in June 2022 down 8.61% from Rs. 1,269.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.46 crore in June 2022 down 62.4% from Rs. 192.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.25 crore in June 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 278.71 crore in June 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.80 in June 2021.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 702.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.97% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,160.33 1,304.32 1,269.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,160.33 1,304.32 1,269.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 258.66 304.05 287.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 90.36 95.63 112.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.04 -22.19 -17.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.07 246.58 261.59
Depreciation 46.09 45.95 43.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 394.58 388.95 348.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.54 245.36 233.48
Other Income 0.62 11.59 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.16 256.95 235.22
Interest 8.70 5.92 2.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.46 251.03 233.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.46 251.03 233.19
Tax -- -0.34 40.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.46 251.37 192.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.46 251.37 192.69
Equity Share Capital 39.31 39.31 39.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.69 12.79 9.80
Diluted EPS 3.69 12.79 9.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.69 12.79 9.80
Diluted EPS 3.69 12.79 9.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
