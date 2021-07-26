Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,269.69 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,269.69 crore in June 2021 up 0.89% from Rs. 1,258.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.69 crore in June 2021 down 39.53% from Rs. 318.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.71 crore in June 2021 down 34.19% from Rs. 423.51 crore in June 2020.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.90 in June 2020.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 946.65 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)