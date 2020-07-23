Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,258.43 crore, up 40.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,258.43 crore in June 2020 up 40.33% from Rs. 896.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.64 crore in June 2020 up 105.28% from Rs. 155.22 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.51 crore in June 2020 up 85.78% from Rs. 227.96 crore in June 2019.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 16.90 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.23 in June 2019.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 1,000.15 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.46% returns over the last 6 months and 94.35% over the last 12 months.