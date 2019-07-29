Alembic Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 896.74 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 896.74 crore in June 2019 up 10.51% from Rs. 811.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.22 crore in June 2019 up 36.18% from Rs. 113.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.96 crore in June 2019 up 32.74% from Rs. 171.74 crore in June 2018.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.05 in June 2018.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 535.60 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months and -3.94% over the last 12 months.