Alembic Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore in December 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 1,232.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.13 crore in December 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 193.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.81 crore in December 2022 down 20.89% from Rs. 284.17 crore in December 2021.
Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in December 2021. Alembic Pharma shares closed at 538.25 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.66% returns over the last 6 months and -29.39% over the last 12 months.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,310.211,354.421,232.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,310.211,354.421,232.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials328.01343.71273.64
Purchase of Traded Goods75.7995.0968.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.32-16.9929.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost263.03267.88253.22
Depreciation65.8566.8045.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses402.83419.44325.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.38178.49237.41
Other Income0.580.471.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.96178.96238.83
Interest14.6511.964.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.31167.00234.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax144.31167.00234.52
Tax25.1820.5640.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.13146.44193.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.13146.44193.58
Equity Share Capital39.3139.3139.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.067.459.85
Diluted EPS6.067.459.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.067.459.85
Diluted EPS6.067.459.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

