Alembic Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,310.21 1,354.42 1,232.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,310.21 1,354.42 1,232.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 328.01 343.71 273.64 Purchase of Traded Goods 75.79 95.09 68.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.32 -16.99 29.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 263.03 267.88 253.22 Depreciation 65.85 66.80 45.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 402.83 419.44 325.69 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.38 178.49 237.41 Other Income 0.58 0.47 1.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.96 178.96 238.83 Interest 14.65 11.96 4.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.31 167.00 234.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 144.31 167.00 234.52 Tax 25.18 20.56 40.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 119.13 146.44 193.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 119.13 146.44 193.58 Equity Share Capital 39.31 39.31 39.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.06 7.45 9.85 Diluted EPS 6.06 7.45 9.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.06 7.45 9.85 Diluted EPS 6.06 7.45 9.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited