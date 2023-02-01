Alembic Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore, up 6.28% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,310.21 crore in December 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 1,232.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.13 crore in December 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 193.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.81 crore in December 2022 down 20.89% from Rs. 284.17 crore in December 2021.
Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in December 2021.
|Alembic Pharma shares closed at 538.25 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.66% returns over the last 6 months and -29.39% over the last 12 months.
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,310.21
|1,354.42
|1,232.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,310.21
|1,354.42
|1,232.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|328.01
|343.71
|273.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|75.79
|95.09
|68.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.32
|-16.99
|29.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|263.03
|267.88
|253.22
|Depreciation
|65.85
|66.80
|45.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|402.83
|419.44
|325.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|158.38
|178.49
|237.41
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.47
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|158.96
|178.96
|238.83
|Interest
|14.65
|11.96
|4.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|144.31
|167.00
|234.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|144.31
|167.00
|234.52
|Tax
|25.18
|20.56
|40.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|119.13
|146.44
|193.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|119.13
|146.44
|193.58
|Equity Share Capital
|39.31
|39.31
|39.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.06
|7.45
|9.85
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|7.45
|9.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.06
|7.45
|9.85
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|7.45
|9.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
