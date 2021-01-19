Alembic Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,235.77 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,235.77 crore in December 2020 up 17.43% from Rs. 1,052.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.35 crore in December 2020 up 19.97% from Rs. 231.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.46 crore in December 2020 up 16.51% from Rs. 321.40 crore in December 2019.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.26 in December 2019.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 1,069.15 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 78.67% over the last 12 months.