Alembic Pharma Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.36 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,052.36 crore in December 2019 up 16.32% from Rs. 904.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.19 crore in December 2019 up 66.91% from Rs. 138.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.40 crore in December 2019 up 54.22% from Rs. 208.41 crore in December 2018.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 12.26 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.35 in December 2018.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 590.20 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.