Alembic Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 904.72 crore, up 19.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 904.72 crore in December 2018 up 19.84% from Rs. 754.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.51 crore in December 2018 up 31.86% from Rs. 105.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.41 crore in December 2018 up 29.62% from Rs. 160.79 crore in December 2017.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.57 in December 2017.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 590.65 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 7.34% over the last 12 months.