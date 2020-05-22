Alembic Pharma Q4 profit jumps 81% to Rs 225 crore, FY20 net grows 42%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on May 22 reported an 81 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated profit at Rs 224.63 crore for March quarter as revenue and operating performance remained strong.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 30.2 percent to Rs 1,207 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shot up 84 percent year-on-year to Rs 327.52 crore in the January-March quarter.

EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 27.13 percent in the quarter, up 793 basis points over 19.2 percent in the same period previous fiscal.

Full-year numbers, too, were impressive, with the profit rising 41.8 percent to Rs 828.82 crore and revenue up 17.1 percent at Rs 4,605.75 crore compared to the previous year.

The stock, however, ended flat at Rs 898.05, up 0.12 percent, on the NSE.



