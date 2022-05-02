English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alembic Pharma Q4 consolidated PAT at Rs 35 crore

    The company said the PAT is post charging off non-recurring expense of Rs 188 crore.

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

    The company said the PAT is post charging off non-recurring expense of Rs 188 crore.

    The drug firm had reported a PAT of Rs 251 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,416 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22, compared to Rs 1,280 crore in the year-ago period.

    For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 546 crore as against Rs 1,178 crore in 2020-21.

    Close

    Revenue from operations for the last fiscal also declined to Rs 5,306 crore from Rs 5,393 crore earlier.

    "India branded business continues to deliver strong market beating growth in Q4. India business witnessed market outperforming growth across most of the products and therapy areas,” Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Shaunak Amin noted.

    The company said its US generics business grew 17 per cent in the fourth quarter to Rs 557 crore.

    The drug firm said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 each (500 per cent) per share having face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of the shareholders.

    Shares of the company settled 0.29 per cent up at Rs 783.80 apiece on the BSE.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Results
    first published: May 2, 2022 05:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.