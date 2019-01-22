App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 05:35 PM IST

Alembic Pharma Q3 profit up 30% to Rs 170 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.60 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 169.83 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 mainly on account of robust sales in the US.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.60 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,018.15 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 840.02 crore in December quarter 2017.

"The growth in the quarter was attributed to a strong performance in the US and international business," MD Pranav Amin said.

The company's formulation as well as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities were successfully approved by USFDA during the quarter, he added.

The US business grew 42 percent to Rs 308 crore for the December quarter 2018 as against Rs 218 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Shares of Alembic Pharma closed at Rs 587.80 per scrip on BSE, down 0.60 percent from the previous close.
