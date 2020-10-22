172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|alembic-pharma-q2-net-profit-up-35-at-rs-333-crore-on-robust-sales-6000271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit up 35% at Rs 333 crore on robust sales

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,457.10 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on October 22 reported a 35.36 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,457.10 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,240.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "It was a strong quarter for the company led by growth in the domestic business. The International as well as API Business also continued to perform well," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals ended at Rs1,011.60on BSE, up 1.46 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Results

