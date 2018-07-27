App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps 36% to Rs 90.5 cr on growth across territories

Alembic Pharma's profit increased to Rs 90.5 crore compared to Rs 66.7 crore in same period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has reported healthy earnings performance for the quarter ended June 2018 as consolidated profit shot up 35.7 percent on growth across territories.

Profit increased to Rs 90.5 crore compared to Rs 66.7 crore in same period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations surged 33.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 862.5 crore in April-June quarter with international formulation business growing 25 percent (to Rs 352 crore) and India business showing a 40 percent (to Rs 331 crore).

"The robust performance in the quarter is attributed to growth across territories. This was led by India Formulation business which was impacted by GST transition last year," Pranav Amin, Managing Director said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) spiked 48.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 151 crore and margin expanded by 190 basis points to 17.5 percent in Q1FY19.

At 13:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 576.05, up Rs 18.60, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Results

