Alembic Pharma Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.32 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.32 crore in September 2021 down 11.31% from Rs. 1,457.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.29 crore in September 2021 down 47.95% from Rs. 325.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.43 crore in September 2021 down 41.92% from Rs. 446.66 crore in September 2020.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.61 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.24 in September 2020.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 795.20 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.