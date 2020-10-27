Alembic Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,457.10 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,457.10 crore in September 2020 up 17.43% from Rs. 1,240.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 325.26 crore in September 2020 up 29.87% from Rs. 250.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 446.66 crore in September 2020 up 29.14% from Rs. 345.88 crore in September 2019.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 17.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.06 in September 2019.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 960.35 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.50% returns over the last 6 months and 77.84% over the last 12 months.