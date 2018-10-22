Alembic Pharma Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.06 crore, Up 42.79% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,127.06 862.53 789.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,127.06 862.53 789.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 239.83 201.64 161.16 Purchase of Traded Goods 64.59 55.65 10.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.37 -1.85 41.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 182.62 164.93 159.53 Depreciation 28.63 27.60 25.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 370.05 291.18 237.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 273.71 123.38 153.50 Other Income 2.37 0.10 7.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.08 123.48 161.17 Interest 5.81 1.57 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 270.27 121.91 160.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 270.27 121.91 160.82 Tax 70.30 31.54 36.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 199.97 90.37 124.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 199.97 90.37 124.25 Minority Interest -0.02 0.03 -0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.07 -2.67 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 200.07 90.47 121.56 Equity Share Capital 37.70 37.70 37.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45 Diluted EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45 Diluted EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited