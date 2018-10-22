App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:57 PM IST

Alembic Pharma Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.06 crore, Up 42.79% Q-o-Q.

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,127.06 crore in September 2018 Up 42.79% from Rs. 789.29 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.07 crore in September 2018 Up 64.59% from Rs. 121.56 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.71 crore in September 2018 Up 63.1% from Rs. 186.82 crore in September 2017.
Alembic Pharma EPS has Increased to Rs. 10.61 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2017.
Alembic Pharma shares closed at 607.95 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.42% returns over the last 6 months and 21.30% over the last 12 months.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,127.06 862.53 789.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,127.06 862.53 789.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.83 201.64 161.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.59 55.65 10.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.37 -1.85 41.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.62 164.93 159.53
Depreciation 28.63 27.60 25.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 370.05 291.18 237.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 273.71 123.38 153.50
Other Income 2.37 0.10 7.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.08 123.48 161.17
Interest 5.81 1.57 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 270.27 121.91 160.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 270.27 121.91 160.82
Tax 70.30 31.54 36.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 199.97 90.37 124.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 199.97 90.37 124.25
Minority Interest -0.02 0.03 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.07 -2.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 200.07 90.47 121.56
Equity Share Capital 37.70 37.70 37.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45
Diluted EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45
Diluted EPS 10.61 4.80 6.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #Alembic Pharma #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

