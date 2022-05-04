Alembic Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,415.74 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,415.74 crore in March 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 1,280.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022 down 85.38% from Rs. 242.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.39 crore in March 2022 down 50.7% from Rs. 345.63 crore in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.75 in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 786.60 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.