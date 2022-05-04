 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,415.74 crore, up 10.57% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,415.74 crore in March 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 1,280.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2022 down 85.38% from Rs. 242.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.39 crore in March 2022 down 50.7% from Rs. 345.63 crore in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.75 in March 2021.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 786.60 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,415.74 1,271.70 1,280.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,415.74 1,271.70 1,280.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.90 279.36 275.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 93.62 72.71 75.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.72 -9.40 -35.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 277.16 272.78 237.23
Depreciation 123.09 55.94 51.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 592.68 400.60 386.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.02 199.71 290.46
Other Income 10.27 1.34 3.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.30 201.06 294.41
Interest 6.70 4.33 2.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.60 196.73 291.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.60 196.73 291.85
Tax -1.73 32.48 54.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.32 164.25 237.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.32 164.25 237.40
Minority Interest 5.07 8.12 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -11.94 4.05 5.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.46 176.42 242.45
Equity Share Capital 39.31 39.31 39.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 8.98 12.75
Diluted EPS 1.80 8.98 12.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.80 8.98 12.75
Diluted EPS 1.80 8.98 12.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 09:45 am
