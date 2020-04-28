Alembic Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.83 crore, up 30.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,206.83 crore in March 2020 up 30.19% from Rs. 926.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.75 crore in March 2020 up 64.71% from Rs. 123.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.41 crore in March 2020 up 81.03% from Rs. 181.41 crore in March 2019.

Alembic Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 11.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.58 in March 2019.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 817.30 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.35% returns over the last 6 months and 46.67% over the last 12 months.