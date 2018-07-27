Alembic Pharma consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 862.53 crore

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 862.53 crore and a net profit of Rs 90.47 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Alembic Pharmaceuticals has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 862.53 crore and a net profit of Rs 90.47 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 648.19 crore and net profit was Rs 66.68 crore. Alembic Pharma shares closed at 557.55 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 862.53 853.31 648.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 862.53 853.31 648.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 201.64 220.38 125.24 Purchase of Traded Goods 55.65 27.79 88.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.85 15.62 -31.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 164.93 157.30 158.54 Depreciation 27.60 31.57 21.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 291.18 258.99 206.23 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.38 141.66 79.58 Other Income 0.10 0.64 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.48 142.30 79.75 Interest 1.57 1.34 0.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.91 140.96 78.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 121.91 140.96 78.86 Tax 31.54 38.52 15.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.37 102.44 63.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.37 102.44 63.38 Minority Interest 0.03 -0.20 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 -8.45 3.29 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 90.47 93.79 66.68 Equity Share Capital 37.70 37.70 37.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.80 4.98 3.54 Diluted EPS 4.80 4.98 3.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.80 4.98 3.54 Diluted EPS 4.80 4.98 3.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:13 pm