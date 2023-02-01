 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alembic Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,509.02 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,509.02 crore in December 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,271.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.92 crore in December 2022 down 30.89% from Rs. 176.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 257.00 crore in December 2021.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,509.02 1,475.01 1,271.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,509.02 1,475.01 1,271.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 328.01 343.71 279.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 89.61 113.60 72.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.39 -14.28 -9.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 291.36 289.79 272.78
Depreciation 66.51 67.70 55.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 513.90 509.45 400.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.24 165.04 199.71
Other Income 0.44 0.33 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.68 165.37 201.06
Interest 14.60 12.41 4.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 168.08 152.96 196.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 168.08 152.96 196.73
Tax 32.57 17.96 32.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 135.51 135.00 164.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 135.51 135.00 164.25
Minority Interest -- -- 8.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -13.59 -1.65 4.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.92 133.35 176.42
Equity Share Capital 39.31 39.31 39.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 6.78 8.98
Diluted EPS 6.20 6.78 8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 6.87 8.98
Diluted EPS 6.20 6.78 8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited