Alembic Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.70 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,271.70 crore in December 2021 down 3.24% from Rs. 1,314.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.42 crore in December 2021 down 38.23% from Rs. 285.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.00 crore in December 2021 down 30.09% from Rs. 367.61 crore in December 2020.

Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.88 in December 2020.

Alembic Pharma shares closed at 758.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -18.87% over the last 12 months.