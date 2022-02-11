MARKET NEWS

    Alembic Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.70 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

    February 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,271.70 crore in December 2021 down 3.24% from Rs. 1,314.33 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.42 crore in December 2021 down 38.23% from Rs. 285.61 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.00 crore in December 2021 down 30.09% from Rs. 367.61 crore in December 2020.

    Alembic Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.88 in December 2020.

    Alembic Pharma shares closed at 758.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -18.87% over the last 12 months.

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,271.701,292.321,314.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,271.701,292.321,314.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials279.36248.94328.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.7178.3969.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.405.56-105.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost272.78293.17262.50
    Depreciation55.9454.6046.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses400.60409.03393.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.71202.63318.11
    Other Income1.342.202.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.06204.83320.64
    Interest4.334.582.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax196.73200.24318.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax196.73200.24318.33
    Tax32.4839.5159.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities164.25160.73259.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period164.25160.73259.20
    Minority Interest8.125.31--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.053.2526.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates176.42169.29285.61
    Equity Share Capital39.3139.3139.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.988.6114.88
    Diluted EPS8.988.6114.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.988.6114.88
    Diluted EPS8.988.6114.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alembic Pharma #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 12:22 pm
