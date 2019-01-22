Alembic Pharma Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.15 crore, Up 21.21% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,018.15 1,127.06 840.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,018.15 1,127.06 840.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 201.72 239.83 218.96 Purchase of Traded Goods 46.16 64.59 75.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.58 -32.37 -67.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 198.40 182.62 147.43 Depreciation 29.05 28.63 26.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 329.06 370.05 278.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.18 273.71 161.13 Other Income 3.52 2.37 0.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.70 276.08 161.45 Interest 5.95 5.81 0.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 210.75 270.27 160.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 210.75 270.27 160.63 Tax 40.00 70.30 29.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 170.75 199.97 130.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 170.75 199.97 130.85 Minority Interest 0.77 -0.02 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.69 0.12 -0.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 169.83 200.07 130.60 Equity Share Capital 37.70 37.70 37.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.01 10.61 6.93 Diluted EPS 9.01 10.61 6.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.01 10.61 6.93 Diluted EPS 9.01 10.61 6.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited