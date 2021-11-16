Alembic Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore in September 2021 up 16.42% from Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.16 crore in September 2021 up 24.15% from Rs. 96.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.20 crore in September 2021 up 1531.78% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2020.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.77 in September 2020.

Alembic shares closed at 110.75 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.03% returns over the last 6 months and 19.47% over the last 12 months.